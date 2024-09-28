Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

    Barbara Leigh-Hunt Dies: ‘Frenzy’ & ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Star Was 88

    By Dan Clarendon, TV Insider,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    What Do Families Fight About Most? New Study Finds Out
    rockdalenewtoncitizen.com8 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Who Is Elisabeth Finch? Peacock Docuseries to Delve Into ‘Grey’s’ Writer’s Lies
    rockdalenewtoncitizen.com21 hours ago
    Black Babies With Heart Abnormalities Face Higher Death Risk
    rockdalenewtoncitizen.com8 hours ago
    ASKING ERIC: Mother called her lazy, but there’s something else to blame
    rockdalenewtoncitizen.com5 hours ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies of brain cancer
    rockdalenewtoncitizen.com3 hours ago
    How many times a year do Americans experience the Sunday scaries?
    rockdalenewtoncitizen.com5 hours ago
    HEALTH: Multiple myeloma patients can live longer with proper treatment
    rockdalenewtoncitizen.com8 hours ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    America's Pediatricians Want You to Read a Book With Your Child
    rockdalenewtoncitizen.com8 hours ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy