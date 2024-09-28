Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Carscoops

    How Did This Jeep Grand Wagoneer Slip Through QC With Mismatched Seats?

    By Thanos Pappas,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    emp
    15h ago
    That was the vin code mismatched . You think you hate it now wait till you drive it
    dennis piccolo
    19h ago
    probably the line supervisor said ship it we need car count quota
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ford 7.3L Godzilla Engine: Specs, Technical Features, And Applications
    CarBuzz.com8 days ago
    Someone Spent $45,000 To Make Ford’s 2003 Thunderbird Concept More Driveable
    Carscoops3 days ago
    Minnesota man shot co-worker dead in parking lot after she ‘repeatedly rebuffed' his advances
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Stellantis Faces Sales Struggles Despite New Dodge Charger and Challenger Models
    daxstreet.com20 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Paige Spiranac Stuns Fans With Racy Halloween Costume
    The Spun1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    For $25K You Can Buy A New Corolla, Or This 305-Mile 1990 Chevy Cavalier Z24
    Carscoops1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    What Thing Most Bugs You About Car Scenes In Movies?
    Carscoops1 day ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Average New Car Cost $48k, But Buyers Only Want To Spend $35k
    Carscoops1 day ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Customer goes to fancy restaurant and orders pasta. Then they spot the Barilla farfalle box in back
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy