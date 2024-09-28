Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFMZ-TV Online

    Large sinkhole in Catasauqua nearly swallows van

    By 69 News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Danyelle
    1d ago
    OMG 😱
    Bird44
    1d ago
    creepy Joe's build back better infrastructure plans is working.Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time will end soon. Here’s when clocks ‘fall back’
    PennLive.com4 days ago
    1 Pennsylvania City Named Among The Top 10 'Rudest Cities' In America
    102.5 WDVE6 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena7 days ago
    Extraterrestrial signal picked up by Earth from deep space
    PennLive.com4 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    'I swam out of my home' - Floridians reel from Helene
    BBC3 days ago
    Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
    The US Sun3 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Pennsylvania dad was 'playing on his phone' when toddler son shot himself with gun that was lying on his bed
    Irish Star3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Wildfire burning through forest in southern Greece kills 2 people
    WFMZ-TV Online7 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena19 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks17 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Satellite service DirecTV buys rival Dish as it fights the onslaught of streaming services
    WFMZ-TV Online6 hours ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks8 days ago
    Family injured in Uber car wreck forced into arbitration by appeals court after minor daughter uses Uber Eats
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    What the top 1% pay in taxes in each state
    WFMZ-TV Online4 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Trump listens during a farming event in rural Pennsylvania, then threatens John Deere with tariffs
    The Associated Press7 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy