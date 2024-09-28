Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

    Are immigrants taking jobs from ‘native' U.S. workers? Here's what economists say

    By Greg Iacurci,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 181
    Add a Comment
    ladybug3660
    1h ago
    of course they're being given jobs over the American Citizens! that's the only way the Satanist Regime can save any kind of face! the fact that it greatly hurts American CITIZENS is irrelevant to the Satanist Regime, RIGHT?!! I can't wait for Trump to be back in office and fix this awful mess!! making America Great Again-Citizens 1st Again!
    Gary Curry
    4h ago
    they're not stealing jobsthey're getting paid NOT to work!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Immigration expert warns Black Americans are being impacted by migrants 'flooding their communities'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Trump Vows to End Parole Programs for Immigrants: 'You're Going to Be Going out Real Fast'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Nearly 4 in 10 Immigrants Say That Trump's Rhetoric During This Campaign Has Harmed Them
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite23 hours ago
    6 in 10 Americans Favor Deporting Immigrants who Entered the U.S. Unlawfully, New Poll Shows
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes7 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times3 days ago
    SSI benefits will change forever in October, 3 days for these Social Security updates
    alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Republicans think Kamala Harris can’t be president because she hasn’t had children | Moira Donegan
    The Guardian6 days ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun2 days ago
    They joined the military thinking it was a path to citizenship – then they found out they were being deported
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Real estate investor explains why Kamala Harris is the candidate who 'does not understand housing'
    Fox Business5 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Chicago gangs clash with Venezuelan Tren de Aragua members: ‘Blacks against migrants’
    Fox News7 days ago
    Haitian group files criminal affidavit demanding arrests of Trump and JD Vance for 'making false alarms' with 'harmful lies' about immigrants 'eating the cats'
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Texas woman, 23, admits to drugging migrant kids with melatonin gummies as part of child-trafficking ring: ‘We knocked her out’
    New York Post5 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    134 sailors were killed in the deadliest event on a US Navy vessel since the Second World War
    War History Online4 days ago
    Social Security Benefit to Increase More Than $2,000 Under New Bill
    mahoningmatters.com3 days ago
    Diddy’s Lawyer Explains Why 1000 Bottles Of Baby Oil Were Found In Record Exec’s Homes
    thejasminebrand.com4 days ago
    Kamala Harris Busts Out Laughing As MSNBC Host Asks About Trump McDonald’s Rants
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    6-year-old California boy abducted 73 years ago found alive and well after being raised by couple 3,000 miles away
    Irish Star7 days ago
    How Trump's plan for mass deportations fits into U.S. history
    Axios2 days ago
    The Republicans who are voting for Kamala Harris: ‘We don’t want someone that’s cavorting with dictators’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spark Rumors They're 'Living Separate Lives' After She’s Missing From His Trip To New York: He's Focusing On 'His Future'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Fact Check: Project 2025 Would Make All Public High School Students Take Military Entrance Exam?
    Snopes6 days ago
    More than 13,000 immigrants convicted of homicide are living outside immigration detention in the U.S., ICE says
    NBC News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy