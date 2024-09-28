Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • spokanepublicradio.org

    More than half of Washington’s electric vehicle rebate funding is used up

    By Spokane Public Radio,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Sheila Scardino
    1d ago
    I'm curious, what is the weight of one of these vehicles. Can are bridges substain the weight.?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    What Does a Star on a Washington Home Mean? Beyond Decoration…
    News Talk KIT1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Chain Restaurant Known for Its 'Perfect' Burger Shut Down After State Inspection in Florida
    Akeena25 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy