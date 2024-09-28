Open in App
    Beth Israel Lahey Health announces unspecified number of layoffs

    By Phil Tenser,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Survivor 58
    2d ago
    Dentist's aren't excepting Mass Health Patients, Centers and hospitals are closing, but the open hospitals are short staffed. Bank branches are closing. In the last 6 years, my bank changed names 4 times. My Dr. was with Compass medical which closed. I finally found a PC whose affillation is BMC. They're not excepting appts., for colonoscopies because of being short staffed. If this is happening in MA, how is the rest of the US faring?
    asia adams lemar
    2d ago
    I just got laid off for my job as a medical scribe there yesterday and now I’m seeing this. Crazy
