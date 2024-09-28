Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • kcur.org

    This abandoned Troost building secured a historic designation. Now it's slated for redevelopment

    By Startland News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    James michel Davis
    1d ago
    love it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Family of Marcellus Williams says it's received death threats since Missouri executed him
    kcur.org14 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Kansas released 40 alligator snapping turtles into the wild, decades after they disappeared
    kcur.org1 day ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Gunshots Shatter Dawn: Homeowner Opens Fire on Arsonist in Quiet Kansas Suburb
    jackandkitty.com1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Customer goes to fancy restaurant and orders pasta. Then they spot the Barilla farfalle box in back
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Kansas City Royals make first playoffs in a decade after a turnaround season
    kcur.org7 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy