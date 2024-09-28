Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    “Dorset, Somerset, and Wiltshire Councils are keen to explore how together they may better meet residents’ needs and align with the government’s vision for devolution.

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man arrested after crash leaves motorcyclist dead
    BBC2 days ago
    Boy, 8, dies after being shot in the head at farm
    BBC1 day ago
    Man jailed for raping two teenage girls
    BBC18 hours ago
    Search for man missing from mental health facility
    BBC1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Meet 'Big Sam': The massive dinosaur skull found after 72 million years
    BBC1 day ago
    Bullock rescued from sinkhole by firefighters
    BBC1 day ago
    Man charged after gold bullion and cocaine seizure
    BBC1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Two charged in connection with human trafficking
    BBC1 day ago
    Zookeeper mauled to death by lion in Nigeria
    BBC1 day ago
    Major route closed in both directions after crash
    BBC2 days ago
    'My wife and daughter cannot be alone with our complex needs son'
    BBC1 day ago
    Cannabis farm found by chance smell
    BBC16 hours ago
    Tesla catches fire in flooded garage during Helene
    BBC4 hours ago
    Three men charged after town hit by ram raid spree
    BBC2 days ago
    Boy 'scarred for life' by anti-skater 'blades'
    BBC13 hours ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Thirty killed in one county after hurricane swamps North Carolina
    BBC1 day ago
    Arrest after car stolen with teenage girl still inside
    BBC1 day ago
    Man jailed for raping girl in Plymouth
    BBC16 hours ago
    Bishop’s farewell marked by packed cathedral
    BBC15 hours ago
    Excavation of prehistoric tomb delayed due to rain
    BBC23 hours ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Met PC sacked for 'spanking' 12-year-old girl
    BBC2 days ago
    Scenes of devastation in North Carolina as storm claims 116 lives
    BBC15 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Boy seriously injured in 'one-punch' attack
    BBC12 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy