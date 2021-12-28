ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of Wisdom (As Told By Videos)

By kiyonnathewriter
 1 day ago

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Denzel Washington is known as one of the greatest actors of our time, and yet he still comes across as oh so grounded.

We caught up with Denzel back in 2016 while promoting his film, The Magnificent Seven, and received some unexpected words of wisdom. When asked how he felt about the “Uncle Denzel” memes , he cleverly replied, “If I had my wallet I’d show it you. Because they didn’t know what I was doing. They don’t need to know. Those who can do, do. Those who can’t, talk about those who can.” Damn right.

In honor of the legend’s 67th birthday, check out our list of our favorite Denzel Washington gems. You’re welcome.

Dreams

If there’s one thing Denzel knows how to do, it’s live the life of your dreams. The actor delivered a powerful message to a group of up-and-coming thespians in the clip above about how dreams are attainable if you set goals – and you can’t achieve goals without discipline and consistency. “Dreams without goals remain just dreams,” he says. A must watch!

God’s Grace

While delivering the commencement speech at Dillard University in May 2015, the Academy Award-winner stressed the importance of putting God first. He told the crowd that “everything that you think I have, and I have a few things, is by the grace of God.” Denzel went on to tell the story of how he nearly flunked out of college until God’s grace changed his life. Check out the motivational clip above and hit the flip for more of Denzel’s wisdom.

