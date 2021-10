As a business owner with a disability, it is difficult to maintain all aspects of your career on top of managing a physical impairment. However, it would help if you hired people that allow you to run your company more effectively. Whether you may need help physically, mentally, or just someone to take on a specific role to ease the pressure, there are a few select characters that will aid in managing your business. Let’s say you are hearing or sight-impaired. Hire someone who can be your ears or eyes to make doing your task easier. Perhaps you have arthritis and can’t write well. Hire the person to fit your needs and keep you more organized.

