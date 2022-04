I am a latecomer to baking sourdough bread (or, really, any bread at all); I got a starter in October 2021 and since then have been baking a loaf and/or making pizza dough weekly using the starter. This recipe has been excellent, and the proportions of the ingredients have been spot-on. (I have tweaked it a bit by using 1 Tbsp. salt, and 1 Tbsp. fresh chopped rosemary in my loaves; I add both after mixing the sourdough starter and water, then add half the flour and stir to combine before adding the rest of the flour. I also use only bottled/distilled water, so I don't have to worry about any unwelcome chemicals in the water.)

