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Where Was Love Actually Filmed? (& Can You Visit?)
By Olivia Emily,8 days ago
It’s getting cold out there, which means it’s almost Christmas time. Fancy getting into the spirit with a festive flick? Love Actually is one of the most popular Christmas films, glimpsing into the lives of eight loosely connected London couples in the frantic leadup to Christmas. But where was Love Actually filmed? Go one step further in mustering up the festive vibes with a trip to some of the recognisable filming locations, from Juliet’s mews to a stroll along the South Bank. Here are the top spots to know.