Democrat and Chronicle

Two men shot to death near Rochester bar identified

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

1 day ago

Two men were shot to death early Sunday morning near the S & T Lounge at North and Weld streets in Rochester.

Rochester police officers were near North and Weld, several blocks north of the Inner Loop, when they heard multiple gunshots fired from near the S & T Lounge, 328 North St., around 1:45 a.m., said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Arriving officers found Ervin Wiggins, 40, of Rochester in the middle of North Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said.

The second shooting victim - Porter Mizell, 45, of Rochester, was found in a parking lot at the northeast corner of North and Weld streets. Mizell was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after he arrived, Umbrino said.

Umbrino said that dozens of people were in the area at the time of the double shooting.

It was not clear whether multiple people were involved in the shooting and if Wiggins and Mizell were the intended targets, he said. A large crowd had just left the bar just before gunshots were fired, but it was not known whether those involved were inside the bar moments earlier.

The killings mark Rochester's 25th and 26th homicides of 2023, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

The slayings occurred during a particularly violent week in Rochester. On Tuesday night, Sayyos Rios, 40, of Rochester man was killed while sitting on the porch of his North Union Street home when someone fired shots from a vehicle at a 19-year-old man standing nearby on the sidewalk. That man was injured, but survived.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dwayne Hall, Jr., 38, of Rochester was shot to death during an argument on Genesee Street. A city man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the

And on Thursday afternoon, two men in their 20s were shot on Genesee Street - just several blocks south of the scene of Wednesday's homicide. One of the injured men, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the latest homicide is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Two men shot to death near Rochester bar identified

