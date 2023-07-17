Morristown neighbors want old lumberyard turned into park. But $6.5M pricetag is a problem

MORRISTOWN — Neighbors of a long-vacant Elm Street property where a lumberyard burned down are pitching a new park for the site, an idea supported by the mayor and at least one council member.

But the lot's $6.5 million asking price, a figure cited by Mayor Tim Dougherty at last week's Town Council meeting, means it may remain untouched for the foreseeable future.

The discussion at last week's meeting was prompted by Ken Hoffman, a Hill Street resident who lives next to the property. Twenty years after the fire, the parcel near the intersection with Morris Street, across from the downtown train station, remains an open stretch of dirt and weeds.

Hoffman suggested the area be developed into a "passive park" that would offer green space but no sports fields or other athletic facilities. He drew inspiration from the Elizabeth Street Garden, a park in the Little Italy neighborhood of New York City that hosts live music, poetry readings and other community events.

"Our First Ward neighborhood in Morristown needs a similar space," Hoffman told the council. He envisions "a patch of green where people can walk and relax in an open space close to their homes and apartments."

Hoffman's proposal was supported by other neighbors who spoke at Tuesday's meeting.

'Relaxation and quiet repose'

Kristin Ace, chair of the Morristown Shade Tree Commission and a resident of nearby Franklin Place, said a park would offer "some relaxation and quiet repose" in a location that is easily accessible for most of the town. Anne Shulman noted that the property is "such a blight right now. It would be great to make it a beautiful place."

Pam Hasegawa, a resident of Hill Street for nearly 50 years, has long hoped the former lumberyard site would "turn into something acceptable."

"It's a beautiful space if it had a chance to breathe," she told the council. "I really hope that you will do whatever you can to help us brighten up the neighborhood and make a place where people can really enjoy the spot."

Records show the property, slightly more than an acre in size, was last sold for $250,000 in 1993. A 2003 fire destroyed most of the lumberyard. Since then, the council has twice designated it as an area in need of redevelopment.

Efforts to reach Lawrence Berger, the current property owner, were unsuccessful last week.

Councilman Robert Iannaccone, who represents the First Ward where the property is located, said the town has been monitoring the availability of the site and at one point tried to obtain it, but without success. He added that he has heard from many residents who would like more green space as development continues to spread in Morristown.

Dougherty said the town is "in 100% agreement with the residents about a park" at the site and has supported various outdoor recreation initiatives during his tenure.

For subscribers:Iron Bar owner sues Morristown after rooftop dining proposal is rejected

"Obviously, you can tell from the last 10 years we take our parks seriously," the mayor said. "We're investing in our parks, and [the Elm Street lot] would be a very nice area for open space. It's just the cost is too high right now."

Dougherty said town officials would keep Iannaccone up to date and provide a report on the property's status at the next meeting.

The councilman thanked the residents for speaking up about the site. Because of their public remarks, he said, "It's a topic that I think we can bring to the top of the agenda now."

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties.

Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH