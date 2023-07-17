Open in App
wbap.com

Excessive Heat Warning Until 9PM Tuesday; Real Feel up to 108 Degrees

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Excessive Heat more dangerous than Lightning, Tornadoes and Hurricanes (combined)
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
DFW Weather: July 17 midday forecast update
Dallas, TX1 day ago
DART cooling stations ‘feel like heaven' and offer riders relief from the Texas heat
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Lewisville to spray area after 3rd positive West Nile virus test
Lewisville, TX22 hours ago
Think Texas is Hot This Year? It was Hotter in 1980
Houston, TX22 hours ago
Bamboo House Brings Crispy Duck and Long Lines to Plano
Plano, TX1 day ago
WBAP Morning News: Armed Security Guards in Schools Starts in Fall
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
Texas Workers Are Fighting Back Against The Water Break Ban
Austin, TX23 hours ago
Groundbreaking dates announced for California and Texas temples
Salt Lake City, UT17 hours ago
Don’t feed the ducks, Flower Mound says
Flower Mound, TX22 hours ago
Plano police link 14-year-old boy to 38 car break-ins likely inspired by TikTok challenge
Plano, TX17 hours ago
Here is the latest on H-E-B store openings around DFW
Dallas, TX1 day ago
North Texas cities holding their fire as Houston sues over preemption law
Houston, TX1 day ago
Plano 14-Year-Old Potentially Linked To 38 Vehicle Thefts
Plano, TX1 day ago
Shooting in Deep Ellum sends 2 people to the hospital
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Aurora’s self-driving semis aim to be on Texas highways by 2024
Dallas, TX2 days ago
The Gates of Prosper continues to see expansion
Prosper, TX1 day ago
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Dallas girl
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Drive-in Movie Theaters are Disappearing, How Many are Left in Texas?
Houston, TX3 days ago
Woman killed, four other people wounded in South Dallas shooting
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Woman found dead in field near downtown Dallas, police say
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Timothy Simpkins Trial Day 2
Fort Worth, TX4 hours ago
Funeral services announced for former Dallas Police Chief David Kunkle
Dallas, TX1 day ago
H-E-B’s Joe V’s is coming to Dallas. We went to Houston to see what all the fuss is about.
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Suspect in shooting at party that left 2 dead, 5 injured, charged with two counts of murder
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wants to lower city portion of property tax bill
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Wrong-way driver found near I-635 with gunshot wound, Dallas police say
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy