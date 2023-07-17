Open in App
Leader Telegram

The Nation's Weather

By Accuweather,

1 day ago

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 17, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While most of the East Coast is set to dry out today,

showers and thunderstorms are expected farther inland, in

the Appalachians and Ohio Valley. From Tennessee to western

Pennsylvania, a few storms can turn severe, with heavy rain,

frequent lightning and strong wind gusts being the main

threats. From the northern Plains into the Midwest and

interior Northeast, smoke from wildfires in western Canada

can lead to hazy skies and reduced air quality. Severe

thunderstorms can erupt late tonight from parts of South

Dakota to Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Hail, wind and

heavy rain will be the most likely hazards. High heat will

will remain firmly in place across the Southwest, with

desert locations reaching into the 110s once again.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 128 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 34 at Dillon, CO

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiday severe weather threat forecast for central US
Denver, CO14 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL4 hours ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
UPDATE: He has been found and is now home safe!
Centralia, MO7 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK2 days ago
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Akron, CO26 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV9 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Two-time escapee remains at large five months after fleeing from funeral in Douglas
Douglas, GA1 day ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy