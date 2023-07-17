The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 17, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While most of the East Coast is set to dry out today,

showers and thunderstorms are expected farther inland, in

the Appalachians and Ohio Valley. From Tennessee to western

Pennsylvania, a few storms can turn severe, with heavy rain,

frequent lightning and strong wind gusts being the main

threats. From the northern Plains into the Midwest and

interior Northeast, smoke from wildfires in western Canada

can lead to hazy skies and reduced air quality. Severe

thunderstorms can erupt late tonight from parts of South

Dakota to Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Hail, wind and

heavy rain will be the most likely hazards. High heat will

will remain firmly in place across the Southwest, with

desert locations reaching into the 110s once again.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 128 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 34 at Dillon, CO

