The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 17, 2023
NATIONAL SUMMARY
While most of the East Coast is set to dry out today,
showers and thunderstorms are expected farther inland, in
the Appalachians and Ohio Valley. From Tennessee to western
Pennsylvania, a few storms can turn severe, with heavy rain,
frequent lightning and strong wind gusts being the main
threats. From the northern Plains into the Midwest and
interior Northeast, smoke from wildfires in western Canada
can lead to hazy skies and reduced air quality. Severe
thunderstorms can erupt late tonight from parts of South
Dakota to Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Hail, wind and
heavy rain will be the most likely hazards. High heat will
will remain firmly in place across the Southwest, with
desert locations reaching into the 110s once again.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 128 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 34 at Dillon, CO
