A new offshore wind project is under federal review. How can you comment?

A new offshore wind project, Beacon Wind, is in the pipeline, proposed for a 128,000-acre area south of Nantucket.

The 2,430-megawatt project is a joint venture of the Norwegian energy company Equinor and London-based oil and gas giant BP, though it's officially doing business as Beacon Wind, LLC, an Equinor subsidiary. The lease area, numbered 520 by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, is about 20 miles south of Nantucket and 60 miles off the eastern tip of Long Island.

Is it coming to Cape Cod? No.

The project is divided into two: Beacon Wind 1 is the northern half of the lease area and Beacon Wind 2 is the southern half, Julia Lewis, the permitting director at Equinor for Beacon Wind, said.

The company isn't looking to land transmission cables on Cape Cod, or in Massachusetts.

"The Beacon Wind 1 project has a power purchase agreement with the state of New York, with a submarine export cable that makes landfall in Astoria, New York," she said during a remote public hearing the federal agency held Thursday as part of its initial public scoping for the project.

Beacon Wind 2 does not yet have a power purchase agreement, but the intent is to land it in Waterford, Connecticut and have it tie into either the New York market or the New England market through the region's shared power grid. Lewis noted both landing sites have existing power facilities that will allow interconnection without the need to do a lot of on-shore routing: Ravenswood Generating Station in Astoria and Dominion Millstone Power Station in Waterford.

The first phase of the project, according to Lewis, "is part of a greater portfolio of ours that is bringing 3.3 gigawatts total to New York, in tandem with our Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 projects."

"And the Beacon Wind 2 project is poised to bring another at least 1.2 gigawatts to the Northeast," she said.

Competition fierce for offshore wind's a 'once in a generation opportunity'

Equinor has been working in the U.S. since the 1980s, according to the company

Lewis noted that Beacon Wind's Scandinavian parent company, Equinor, has been working in the United States since the 1980s, and has projects around the world. It has 50 years of offshore experience, and more than 10 years in offshore wind.

"The benefit for us is that we are able to utilize the internal expertise and knowledge, as well as our lessons learned," she said.

The planned layout for the lease area south of Nantucket is the same 1 by 1 nautical mile plan that Vineyard Wind is using, meaning wind turbines would be set one nautical mile apart. The plans, said Lewis, provide 157 total positions in the lease area: 155 turbines and two off-shore substation facilities.

When was the lease awarded to Beacon Wind?

The Beacon Wind lease was awarded in 2019. In 2020 the company began its aerial wildlife and marine surveys, Lewis said, noting the company has been cooperating with the New England Aquarium.

Thursday's Zoom meeting had many commentators from Connecticut and New York. Nantucket resident Carl Borchert said the island struggles with the effects of climate change and sea-level rise.

"The entire coastline of our island is threatened, as well as our downtown village area," Borchert said. "Sea level here has risen eight inches since 1963."

Offshore wind energy is essential, he said, to meet state and federal goals for reduction of carbon emissions and incorporation of clean energy. He strongly encouraged the federal agency to approve Beacon Wind.

Environmental and technical review expected for next two years

The project's environmental and technical review is expected to continue for the next two years. Lewis said the company is targeting 2025 to begin construction and to begin operations in the late 2020s or early 2030s.

The federal agency's initial 30-day public scoping period will continue until July 31, during which time the agency is taking public comment for its environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act. Public scoping, said Bonnie Houghton, who deals with the act for the agency, is a "really important part" of the process.

"Once the comments have been received, (the agency) will begin incorporating (them) into a draft environmental impact statement," she said.

A draft environmental impact statement is expected by next summer, which will be followed by another public comment period. A final statement is expected by spring 2025.

The agency will hold another virtual public meeting later this month, and two in-person public meetings next week — one of them in Queens, New York.

The in-person meetings are:

July 18, 6-9 p.m.. at The Market Place dining hall, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, 285 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth.

July 20, 6-9 p.m., at Adria Conference Center Ballroom, 221-17 Northern Blvd, Queens, New York.

The next remote meeting is July 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration and detailed information about the proposed project, and how to comment, can be found at www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/beacon-wind.

Heather McCarron writes about climate change, environment, energy, science and the natural world. Reach her at hmccarron@capecodonline.com, or follow her on Twitter @HMcCarron_CCT

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.