Open in App
YAHOO!

Oconee Blotter: Fireworks fun in Bishop ends with neighbors fighting

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oconee County, SC newsLocal Oconee County, SC
SC sheriff's office captain stole pills from 'Pill Take Back Program,' authorities say
Walhalla, SC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police attempt to ID pedestrian killed on Atlanta Highway in Athens
Athens, GA1 day ago
One detained in deadly shooting in Greenville
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Strong-armed robbery incident reported at Upstate business
Greenville, SC18 hours ago
Family speaks on the three-month anniversary of fatal traffic accident that took their daughter’s life
Woodruff, SC1 day ago
15-year-old Aiken teen found in North Georgia after going missing for 5 days
Aiken, SC20 hours ago
Laurens, SC man accused of selling f﻿entanyl near a school zone, police say
Laurens, SC4 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash in Spartanburg Co.
Chesnee, SC1 day ago
Crews respond to business fire in Anderson Co.
Belton, SC2 days ago
Anderson County business destroyed in fire
Belton, SC2 days ago
Police in Wellford, South Carolina issue warning after black bear sighting
Wellford, SC1 day ago
Firefighters respond to car fire along I-85
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Back-to-school dates for Upstate districts
Greenville, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy