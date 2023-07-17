Open in App
Daily News

Protect the matching funds: Public matching dollars for campaigns must be safeguarded

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guUfw_0nSabK0b00
Matching funds work, but as Bragg shows, they must be safeguarded. Curtis Means/New York Daily News/TNS

In indicting a half dozen people that he says concocted an illegal straw donor scheme to funnel money to Eric Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg laid out a conspiracy to defraud the city’s generous campaign finance program. It’s not the first time that someone tried to game the system and was arrested while undoubtedly others have gotten away with it.

Bragg doesn’t allege that candidate Adams or anyone else on the campaign knew about the shenanigans and we think that the DA wouldn’t be shy if he had such evidence.

Ironically, the matching fund system run by the Campaign Finance Board was created to reduce corruption from big money coming from vested interests who want something. Now it’s small money, but occasionally coming from crooks who want something.

This ring was nabbed because one of them was being wiretapped for an unconnected investigation and talked about how they were going to make contributions under the $250 threshold using names of New York City residents. Those contributions would then be matched on a 8-1 basis. So a $250 contribution would produce an additional $2,000 for the campaign, for $2,250 total. Rack up a bunch of those and try to impress the campaign by telling how much has been brought in. It works great provided you don’t blab about it over a tapped phone line.

The state is now in the process of setting up its own matching funds program starting with next year’s elections, but the Legislature enacted a series of last-minute changes before they left for the summer. Gov. Hochul must veto all the loopholes and exceptions like allowing the first $250 of all contributions to be matched for public funds. The original deal was only to match contributions of $250 or less to reward small-dollar giving.

Another deform of the reform is letting candidates keep unspent matching funds and save them for future elections instead of refunding taxpayers.

Matching funds work, but as Bragg shows, they must be safeguarded. Don’t start Albany’s program in the hole.

For more stories,Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Commissioning failure: Adams’ appointments aren’t making NYC safer
New York City, NY1 day ago
Adams’ ‘manhood’ rant: Letters to the Editor — July 18, 2023
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Disgraced former NYC building commissioner facing possible criminal charges
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watchdog board should have barked: Campaign Finance Board fired boss Beth Rotman and didn’t tell the full truth
Manhattan, NY11 hours ago
City Gives Millions to Minority Applicants Who Failed Teaching Exam
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYCHA’s $78 billion shock leaves privatization as the only option
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NYC Black and Hispanic teachers to receive massive payouts over 'culturally biased' licensing exam
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC panel empowered to free detainees sentenced to Rikers Island, city jails hasn’t met in Mayor Adams’ term
New York City, NY2 days ago
Adams Jail Task Force Steeped in Secrecy as Federal Monitor Rips ‘Pervasive Dysfunction’ Behind Bars
New York City, NY1 day ago
Mayor Adams Declares Himself the "Symbol of Black Manhood"
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Ex-Gov. David Paterson says there is ‘rampant fear of crime’ in NYC
New York City, NY2 days ago
1 in 5 New Yorkers may be drinking water from lead pipes, new report says
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Rights & wrongs on encampments: NYC guarantee of shelter lets City Hall use enforcement to remove shantytowns
New York City, NY2 days ago
New York Police Force to Name Edward Caban as New Commissioner
New York City, NY1 day ago
Bronx born and raised officer becomes first Latino NYPD Commissioner
New York City, NY1 day ago
‘We simply want our health care.’ Retirees rally at City Hall for Medicare Advantage bill
New York City, NY4 days ago
New York City Struggling to Find New Police Officers
New York City, NY2 days ago
As new NYPD commissioner, Caban faces recruitment struggles, sagging morale, and crime fears
New York City, NY20 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he’s ‘the symbol of black manhood’ in epic rant
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC blues: The number of potential NYPD cops plummets
New York City, NY3 days ago
A Brooklyn neighborhood embraces a new bench, but the city may order it torn down
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment Of Claude White in Fatal Subway Stabbing
New York City, NY1 day ago
After 46 Years, The Dwelling Place Women’s Shelter in Hell’s Kitchen Closes
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
MTA launches new program for free bus rides; board to vote on fare hikes this week
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Elite NYC All-Boys School to Start Admitting Biological Girls
New York City, NY1 day ago
CBS New York investigates mail theft, fraud by mail carriers
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Legal cannabis gone to pot: N.Y. lets illegal marijuana shops grow free while going very slow on the licensed ones
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Arrest made in attack on state senator’s office: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
MTA to re-tool subway turnstiles to stop fare evasion through 'back-cocking'
New York City, NY21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy