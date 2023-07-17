Open in App
NBC2 Fort Myers

More than 4 acres burnt after Cape Coral brush fire

By Madison Adams,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1usN_0nSaXd5600

Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday night. Making it the third brush fire this weekend.

Battalion Chief Eric Hawkins said the last time this many brush fires started in July was in 2013.

“It’s out of the norm. I think in 2013; we had something similar. We certainly would like some rain,” said Hawkins.

The fire was reported at around 8 p.m.

“Tonight, we had a news crew from NBC2 come out and fly their drone around, and they called 911, and cape coral dispatched that they had a fire on the Yucca Pen,” said Hawkins.

The fire was over 2,000 feet deep into the Yucca Pen. It was roughly five acres. Hawkins said the cause is unknown, but the other two fires this weekend were started by lightning.

The fire was 100 percent contained by 11:30 p.m. It was on privately owned land; no homes were near it.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cape Coral, FL newsLocal Cape Coral, FL
Crash causes water main break in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral canal, bursts waterline
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Keeping your home cool during the heat advisory in Southwest Florida
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lehigh Acres home a total loss following electrical fire
Lehigh Acres, FL10 hours ago
Crews contain brush fire in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Motorcyclist dead in North Naples crash
Naples, FL10 hours ago
Man arrested for stealing copper from North Fort Myers hotel being demolished
North Fort Myers, FL16 hours ago
Edison Grand residents flood Fort Myers with complaints over safety concerns
Fort Myers, FL20 hours ago
Body found in south Naples canal
Naples, FL1 day ago
Scammer attempts to extort money after woman’s dog goes missing at Bonita Beach Dog Park
Bonita Springs, FL19 hours ago
Cape Coral cashier supervisor featured on Stories2Share gets new kidney
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
Traffic signal to be installed at Del Prado and De Navarra intersection
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Desoto County
Arcadia, FL8 hours ago
First turtle nest hatches on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
FHP cracks down on speeding during ‘Southern Slow Down’ week
Fort Myers, FL20 hours ago
1 injured in Punta Gorda shooting near Showalter Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL1 day ago
Hurricane Ian victim waiting for repairs after Florida insurer’s insolvency
North Port, FL19 hours ago
Developer could put up to 5,000 homes near Lakewood Ranch; residents sue county
Lakewood Ranch, FL21 hours ago
Traffic Alerts: July 17
Estero, FL1 day ago
North Port bridge closes due to emergency repairs
North Port, FL1 day ago
3-year-old driving golf cart hits, kills 7-year-old in Fort Myers: FHP
Fort Myers, FL9 hours ago
Lee County Utilities alerts customers to scheduled water outage and upcoming precautionary Boil Water Notice for south Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
North Port road closure begins Monday
North Port, FL1 day ago
City council to discuss smoking ban at Fort Myers parks
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral family fishes out newspaper machine from canal
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Worry grows in Nokomis as Seffner hole gets filled
Nokomis, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy