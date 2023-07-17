More than 4 acres burnt after Cape Coral brush fire

Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday night. Making it the third brush fire this weekend.

Battalion Chief Eric Hawkins said the last time this many brush fires started in July was in 2013.

“It’s out of the norm. I think in 2013; we had something similar. We certainly would like some rain,” said Hawkins.

The fire was reported at around 8 p.m.

“Tonight, we had a news crew from NBC2 come out and fly their drone around, and they called 911, and cape coral dispatched that they had a fire on the Yucca Pen,” said Hawkins.

The fire was over 2,000 feet deep into the Yucca Pen. It was roughly five acres. Hawkins said the cause is unknown, but the other two fires this weekend were started by lightning.

The fire was 100 percent contained by 11:30 p.m. It was on privately owned land; no homes were near it.