Looking for an Airbnb? Here five unique spots you can rent right here in New Jersey

By Grace Reed, NorthJersey.com,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVZmn_0nSaX3aJ00

It is that time of year when we all need a vacation. Luckily, you do not have to go very far to create once-in-a-lifetime memories.

We've rounded up some of the most unique Airbnb listings that can be found right here in the Garden State. You will not want to miss out on the opportunity to book these listings.

Hippy Hut, East Windsor

This listing sums itself up perfectly: "Expect the unexpected." This small hut is accompanied by an on-site sauna, an outhouse and both indoor and outdoor fire pits. The property is also home to a flock of free-range chickens. Visitors are encouraged to collect their eggs and to feed them provided dried mealworm treats.

  • Guests: 4
  • Beds: 2
  • Bath: 1
  • Cost per night: $153
  • (see listing for specific details)

Room in a Farmhouse, Hopewell

Are you an animal lover? Then this listing is for you, as it provides your own room and access to shared spaces in a farmhouse. The property is home to a wide array of rescued farm animals, including but not limited to pigs, goats, sheep and ducks. Hiking trails surround the property, and guests are encouraged to explore them.

  • Guests: 6
  • Beds: 3
  • Bath: 1
  • Cost per night: $120 to $270
  • (see listing for specific details)

Spanish Villa, Seaside Park

Looking to shake up your trip to the Jersey Shore? This Spanish-inspired build is one street away from the water and comes with a full mixed martial arts gym and an eight-person hot tub. The property is also home to Mr. Richard Parker, a 200-pound pig, who freely roams the property.

  • Guests: 6
  • Beds: 4
  • Bath: 2
  • Cost per night: $332
  • (see listing for specific details)

Classic Hanna Tahiti, Point Pleasant

This listing is for your inner boat lover. This classic 1700s-style Hanna Tahiti allows renters to live out their sailor dreams. Many of the reviews liken the experience to camping — but on the water. The listing says the boat even comes with an ethernet connection.

  • Guests: 2
  • Beds: 3
  • Bath: 1
  • Cost per night: $120
  • (see listing for specific details)

Serenity Cabin, Vernon Valley

This cabin is on 18 acres of land that is full of hidden gems, including waterfalls. The property is five minutes from locations such as Mountain Creek and the Appalachian Trail. The cabin itself was built in 1920, and although it has been renovated, it maintains many of its original features.

  • Guests: 4
  • Beds: 2
  • Bath: 1
  • Cost per night: $180
  • (see listing for specific details)
