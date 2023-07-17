Open in App
InspireMore

15 Memes For Women That Prove The Struggle Is Real, But We Can Still Laugh About It

By Beverly L. Jenkins,

1 day ago

The world sometimes feels like it revolves around men, but never forget that women make up more than half of the population! Many of this half find memes about a woman’s experience in our society incredibly relatable and validating. After all, the struggles we face each day are definitely real, but we’ve proven time and again that ladies can handle it all… while maintaining a sense of humor.

On Instagram, a page called Memes for Women has gained nearly half a million followers simply by sharing memes about living life as a woman. These memes cover topics like dating, marriage, technology, work, introversion, anxiety, and parenting, but in the funniest way possible. Check out some of our favorites below, because we work hard and deserve to have a laugh!

1. We’re going with photo A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOwEG_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

2. We’ll start the positive energy programming tomorrow. Maybe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6iQp_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

3. Payback will be swift, and will happen when he least expects it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQ1aN_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

4. This is how to become the most popular couple at his next work event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQJ2T_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

5. Spoiler alert: it involves lots more sunblock, much more sensible shoes, and a bathing suit that covers eeeeverything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ed2xj_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

6. The moment when you realize you should never sing out loud in public, ever…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdUTS_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

7. It’s not a question of “can we do it?” it’s a question of “why would we want to?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBcCr_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

8. We’re told grabbing bread with both hands and shoving it into your mouth is frowned-upon. News to us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvv4U_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

9. Welcome to your beautiful, exotic cubicle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qv0N_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

10. Don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVX0a_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

11. If we have to choose between going to a bar and changing into our PJs after work, we think we all know what’s going to happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4WoY_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

12. The ultimate modern conundrum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnABa_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

13. And every single store now has self-checkout. So that’s fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaeSz_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

14. You could really help us out with this info!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31b7h0_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

15. Just another ho-hum day at school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3df3tG_0nSaWV4n00
Instagram

Ladies, do you feel seen? We sure do. It’s not always easy being a woman, but we’re kind, smart, and capable, and that’s enough!

You can find the sources for this article’s featured image here and here .

The post 15 Memes For Women That Prove The Struggle Is Real, But We Can Still Laugh About It appeared first on InspireMore .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cursed Places in the United States That Only the Bravest Travelers Dare to Visit
San Francisco, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy