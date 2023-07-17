Open in App
The Independent

Gilgo Beach murders - live: Rex Heuermann lawyer claims police are ignoring ‘stronger’ serial killer suspects

By Rachel Sharp,Andrea Blanco and Graeme Massie,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnUaK_0nSaV6Iu00

Attorneys for alleged Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann have insisted on their client’s innocence.

Criminal defence attorney Michael J Brown described 59-year-old Mr Heuermann as a loving husband and devoted father and suggested that investigators are ignoring stronger leads in the probe into the deaths of slain sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman.

“There is nothing about Mr Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents,” Mr Brown said in a statement to New 12 .

“And while the government has decided to focus on him despite more significant and stronger leads, we are looking forward to defending him in a court of law before a fair and impartial jury of his peers.”

Mr Heuermann lived in Massapequa Park, where the victims were last seen, while his architecture consulting firm is located near the area in Midtown Manhattan where taunting calls were made to the women’s families.

He first came into investigators’ radar last year, when a witness recognized his vehicle, while DNA evidence and a forensic analysis of his cellphone records and online searches have further tied him to the crime, police said.

On Sunday night, Suffolk Police Officers executed a search warrant at a single unit at Omega Self Storage in Amityville for evidence and possible trophies from the killings.

