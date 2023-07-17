Open in App
Democrat and Chronicle

Penfield woman killed in Brighton crash identified

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

1 day ago

A woman died following a single-car crash on Linden Avenue in Brighton Sunday morning, according to police.

Brighton police were called to the scene on Linden Avenue, near Linden Technical Park, just after 6:30 a.m., said Capt. Jose Caraballo of the Brighton Police Department. Officers found the driver - Amy Dawes, 56, of Penfield - who was alone in the car. Dawes died from her injuries, despite life-saving measures, according to a news release.

Carabello said Dawes was driving northwest on Linden when it appeared that she lost control of the car on a curve in the road and crashed into a cement pillar of a railroad bridge.

It was not immediately known what time the crash occurred, officers said, A passerby came across the crash early Sunday and called 911.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Penfield woman killed in Brighton crash identified

