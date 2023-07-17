Global Leaders To Discuss AI Impact On Peace And Security at UNSC Meeting

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week, with Britain leading the call for an international dialogue on its impact on global peace and security.

What Happened: The U.N.S.C. is set to discuss the implications of AI on global peace and security, Reuters reports. The meeting, chaired by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly , is part of Britain’s efforts to establish a global leadership role in AI regulation.

In June, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal for the creation of an international AI watchdog body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Why It Matters: The move comes amid growing global concerns about the potential dangers of AI. Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have previously warned about the risks of AI, with Musk cautioning about the dangers of a “benign dependency” on these complex machines.

OpenAI has also been investing significant resources to prevent the emergence of rogue AI systems, acknowledging the critical importance of averting potential dangers associated with superintelligent machines.

