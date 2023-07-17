I Toured Barbie’s (and Ken’s) Real-Life Malibu DreamHouse

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Airbnb

Never have I ever felt more like royalty than the day I was invited to tour the Barbie DreamHouse .

The real-life DreamHouse appeared—or rather, “spawned,” as some news sources claimed, as if it were a spiritual entity—in late June, as a part of the ongoing promotional tour for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie. This privately owned mansion has always had bubbly pink features (though now it’s been painted pink completely)—Los Angeles’ finest installation of “ Barbiecore ” before “Barbiecore” even existed. Now, the owners have revamped it to tie into the movie. Even better: Fans of the film have the opportunity to rent this place out on Airbnb.

While the house was rent-able for a period of time in 2019 , it’s been relisted on the couchsurfing site: “Welcome to my Kendom!” Ryan Gosling’s Ken has written (or rather, “written”) on the listing. “While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!”

And because “Ken’s thing is beach, not math” and he “couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse,” all rentals are free. Hallelujah! The one catch, though: The DreamHouse is only available for two nights, July 21 and 22, and only has enough space for two people to stay each night. The first people to hit “reserve” on Airbnb when the listing goes live on July 17 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT will secure the available slots.

Instead of trying my hand at winning a sleepover at the DreamHouse—even if I was lucky enough to win, I’m not sure if I’d feel worthy enough to sleep in Ken’s plush bed, so I’ll leave that to other folks—I journeyed up the Pacific Coast Highway last month for a day trip. I got a special, early chance to slide into Ken’s new infinity pool and take Barbie’s pink convertible for a spin. Well, not really. The slide led to a fake, toy-styled pool, and the “convertible” was really just a golf cart that led me up a long, winding hill past the gates and into Barbie’s dream world.

Joyce Lee/Airbnb

Situated in the northern hills of Malibu, overlooking both the waves crashing beneath PCH and the rocky hills of Los Angeles, the DreamHouse is barely visible from any of its surrounding areas. Without traffic, you’d have to drive for about 45 minutes past Santa Monica to reach the hill where Barbie has wedged her DreamHouse between rocks. As I was driving, I could only spy a dot of pink from the highway before I turned in and was met by a security guard.

After a quick golf cart ride up a steep, steep hill, I reached the pearly pink gates. No, not heaven—better: the Kendom.

The ground floor is, by far, the most intricate, pink, and best out of the mansion’s three floors. The infinity pool flows out, rolling over the hills, and—if you squint—it appears to be part of the ocean. Those “KEN” balloons spotted in Airbnb’s original listing were gone by the time I visited, but a mass of floaties tumbled around in the water instead. A pink slide spirals into the pool, but it comes just short of the actual water. If you were to slide down, you’d land on your butt; in the movie, Barbie floats down and walks on top of the water.

Outside, Ken (who’s not there, but he’s left a bunch of his stuff behind) is grilling some plastic chicken and steak on his fake barbecue. A human-sized barbecue is also tucked into the pink outdoor oasis, which is less decorated than the open-air bedroom right beside the patio.

Fletcher Peters/The Daily Beast

Inside the bedroom—which only has one free-standing door, a saloon-esque entryway painted with horses—Ken has really let his western flag fly. Cowboy hats sit in a crown above the still-Barbie pink velvet bed, though a new cow-print duvet rests upon the mattress. Ken has brought his (plastic) horse and given him/her a pink boa. Barbie’s vanity has been invaded by cologne (engraved with the year 1961, when Mattel released the Ken doll), Ken’s plastic keys, and other fun trinkets.

The stand-out in the bedroom is Ken’s closet. Everyone in the Malibu hills probably heard my excited screech when the tour guides said I was allowed to try on any of Ken’s clothing. Everything—from his fluffy fur coat to the black western button down with a bandana ascot—is available to wear. Ken even has a spinning platform to stand on, so that visitors can get shots of their outfits in motion. How stylish!

Fletcher Peters/The Daily Beast

The second level is decked out for a disco. Vinyls sporting horses on the cover are on display. Ken’s rollerblades rest somewhere on the disco ball-lit dance floor—maybe I’d try those on too, if I wasn’t so afraid I’d fall and crack my head open. I was alone on the dance floor, unfortunately. I wish I’d invited some friends to throw on the Barbie soundtrack (or some horse noises?) and dance the night away.

Joyce Lee/Airbnb

Finally, we head up the steps to the top floor, which has a gorgeous view of the ocean. Want to look even further? Ken’s telescope will give you a closer look at the wonders beyond the DreamHouse. The doll’s gym sits atop the house, with equipment that is perpetually in motion—the basketball is always in the net, the dumbbells already lifted. Ken doesn’t need to work out! He’ll always have perfectly sculpted abs.

I’m told there’s a prop from the movie on the roof: a big tub of “Beefy Body Brine.” It’s “the manly man’s meal” with a “premium protein blend for muscly men.” The flavor is chocolate. Does this reveal anything about the plot? Who knows! Maybe it’s a potion that confuses Barbie. Or maybe it’s just another toy. Maybe some readers can try to guess what it means.

Mysterious... Fletcher Peters/The Daily Beast

After a few last-minute photos and videos with the props, it’s time for me to head out. Say what you will about the Barbie promo —it’s gauche, it’s turning you off to the movie, it’s too pink—the Barbie DreamHouse is a masterpiece. This is artistry and commitment to moviemaking at the highest degree. The one downside is that only four lucky folks will have the opportunity to stay here, when in fact, this Airbnb should be turned into a museum. At least we can buy the original miniature set instead!

For more about my experience at Ken’s DreamHouse, check out the TikTok below (and follow The Daily Beast’s Obsessed on TikTok).

