Open in App
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Tour the FOX 8 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

By Laura Morrison,

1 day ago

**FOX 8 took an early tour through this year’s St. Jude Dream Home, as seen in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Before the big giveaway, you’ll soon be able to tour the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

Free tours of the Mayfield Village home start Saturday and are taking place every weekend through Aug. 20.

St. Jude Dream Home: What your donation does for patients

Built by Skoda Builders, the modern farmhouse style home is valued at $600,000.

Every person who takes the free tour is going to be entered to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Northeast Factory Direct. Tours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHu3x_0nSaOPvP00

The Dream Home will be given away on FOX 8 News in the morning Wednesday, Aug. 23.

All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Photos: Fun day filled with food, art, music in Tremont
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Massive LEGO convention coming to CLE: Tickets
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
5 Great Family Restaurants In Cleveland Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jump for joy: See the new baby goats at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
Local motorcycle club rides for girl with cancer
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Adventurous duck takes ride on Cedar Point coaster
Sandusky, OH22 hours ago
Cedar Point announces new way for guests to enjoy all Cedar Fair parks
Sandusky, OH3 hours ago
Chef Jill Vedaa competing on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ this week
Lakewood, OH1 day ago
Missing: Marlaina Hurd
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
It’s a meat lover’s paradise — Kenny visits Saucisson Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
This restaurant serves the best lasagna in Greater Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
North Olmsted ready for annual fireworks celebration
North Olmsted, OH1 day ago
CLE Library ‘block parties’ make reading fun for kids
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Salvation Army, Greater Cleveland food bank to hold monthly free produce giveaway
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
The Weirdest and Most Wonderful Fast Food Item in Cleveland Is Called a Peanutburger
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
‘Long Island Medium’ is coming to Warren
Warren, OH1 day ago
Kinzbachs detail unusual, crazy things experienced on the road - Rocking the RV Life
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Akron barber college offers free haircuts for kids
Akron, OH2 days ago
$1-million-a year-for-20-years scratch-off sold in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
From sizzling food scene to ‘weirdly quiet’ downtown: Here’s what Irish journalists had to say about Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
5 most memorable movie scenes filmed in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Photos: Top vote getters at Mentor sandcastle competition
Mentor, OH2 days ago
Annual Summer Market Is Back at Lorain’s Black River Landing by Claudia J. Taller
Lorain, OH1 day ago
Inside the multimillion dollar lawsuit against Cedar Point
Sandusky, OH22 hours ago
Welp, This Avon Lake Home on Lake Erie is for Sale at $5.5 Million
Avon Lake, OH3 days ago
Residents say rampant groundhogs continue to be unmanageable
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Rampant groundhogs wreck havoc on Cleveland neighborhoods
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
8 scenic waterfalls to explore in Northeast Ohio
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Sam’s Club announces $20 membership for teachers – here’s how to get one
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Striking Hollywood actors hitting Clevelanders as well
Cleveland, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy