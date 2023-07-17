Ranking the 13 best players in the AFC North

The AFC North is one of the deepest and most talented divisions in the NFL. Here is our ranking of the 13 best players in the division heading into training camp.
1 - QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow has quickly ascended to be among the best two or three quarterbacks in the NFL and is the leader of the resurgent Bengals.
2 - EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
If Burrow is the king on offense, T.J. Watt is the king on defense. The best all-around defender in the entire NFL.
3 - WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Absolutely elite playmaker who has no limitations on his game.
4 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
5 - EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
6 - QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
7 - OT Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
As long as he is healthy, Ronnie Stanley is one of the most complete tackles in the league.
8 - CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
In a division with several top corners, Denzel Ward gets the nod just because of his consistency and effort.
9 - RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
One of the most complete backs in the league, Nick Chubb is a true three-down franchise back.
10 - DT Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
11 - DT D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Begnals
One of the most underrated defensive linemen in the league and the anchor of the Bengals defense.
12 - CB Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers
A Hall of Fame resume and plenty of game left, Peterson is a complete all-around defensive back.
13 - CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
