Ranking the 13 best players in the AFC North

By Curt Popejoy,

1 day ago
The AFC North is one of the deepest and most talented divisions in the NFL. Here is our ranking of the 13 best players in the division heading into training camp.

1 - QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has quickly ascended to be among the best two or three quarterbacks in the NFL and is the leader of the resurgent Bengals.

2 - EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If Burrow is the king on offense, T.J. Watt is the king on defense. The best all-around defender in the entire NFL.

3 - WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Absolutely elite playmaker who has no limitations on his game.

4 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

5 - EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

6 - QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

7 - OT Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

As long as he is healthy, Ronnie Stanley is one of the most complete tackles in the league.

8 - CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

In a division with several top corners, Denzel Ward gets the nod just because of his consistency and effort.

9 - RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most complete backs in the league, Nick Chubb is a true three-down franchise back.

10 - DT Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

11 - DT D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Begnals

One of the most underrated defensive linemen in the league and the anchor of the Bengals defense.

12 - CB Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

A Hall of Fame resume and plenty of game left, Peterson is a complete all-around defensive back.

13 - CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/Don Wright)
