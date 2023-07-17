Gas prices today: Where to find the cheapest fuel across the country



Gas prices f luctuating is a certainty like death and taxes.

As the 2024 presidential election slowly comes clearer into view, the economy will be on the minds of most, if not all, voters. The price at the pumps is one of the most direct and day-to-day pieces of evidence as to how the economy is faring.

The national average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas on Monday is $3.565, up from $3.564 on Sunday and $3.543 a week ago, according to AAA.

Here is how certain states and areas fare in their prices at the pumps. To see how expensive gas is in each state, click here .

Maryland

The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in Maryland is $3.524, down from $3.538 on Sunday. One week ago, it was $3.574.

Virginia

The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in Virginia is $3.413, below the national average but up from Sunday's price of $3.411. It was $3.350 this time last week.

Washington, D.C.

The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in Washington, D.C. , is $3.703, above the national average. Yesterday, the price was $3.692, the same as a week before.

California

The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in California is significantly above the national average at $4.910. On Sunday, the price was $4.906, and one week ago, it was $4.873.

New York

In New York , the average price is $3.672, a cent less than on Sunday. Last week, it was $3.677.

Texas

The average price in Texas sits well below the national average at $3.173. On Sunday, the price was $3.178, and last week, it was $3.156.