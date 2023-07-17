10 Amazing Costco Deals on High-Quality Appliances

We receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Costco appeals to the aspirational foodie in us all. Not only can you save on groceries at the beloved retailer, but you can also get great deals on the appliances that turn those foods into perfect meals.

Costco offers a fancy selection of home gadgets that can bring out your inner Julia Child. Here is a list of 10 of the best high-quality appliances to buy from Costco.

Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Grill and Smoker

This electric outdoor grill and smoker is perfect for camping or small patio living. Grill, smoke, or air fry with ease outdoors with this master griller.

The grill is compact, portable, and weather-resistant. There is no messy propane or charcoal to deal with. Add pellets to flavor food with natural burning wood. The cost is $299.99.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer

This air fryer lets you make an entire meal in just one machine, including side dishes cooked at different temperatures.

The compartment is even large enough to roast an entire chicken. The cost is $169.99.

Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine

Serve perfectly mixed cocktail drinks with aplomb. Like a Keurig, you just slip in a drink capsule to get the perfect whiskey sour or margarita in minutes.

The machine adds the needed spirit from the reservoir and then mixes away.

You get all the tastes of a fully equipped bar but without having to stockpile the syrups, bitters, and juices. It also offers an automatic cleaning cycle. The cost is $299.99.

KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Your poor arm wants a KitchenAid already. While it comes with a hefty price tag, this appliance may last for several generations.

Beyond being a major workhorse, the Kitchen Aid is a stylish beast of burden. It looks beautiful on display on any kitchen counter.

You can add almost endless functionality to the mixer too. The cost is $399.99.

LG Smart MAX French Door Refrigerator

This sleek LG smart refrigerator is fingerprint-resistant, Wi-Fi enabled, and just plain beautiful with its gleaming French doors.

Right now, you can save an additional $300, bringing the price down to $1,699.99.

Samsung Top Load Washer and Electric Dryer

This matching washer and dryer set includes super-speed settings to clean your clothes in 36 minutes flat. It also features SteamSanitize+ to eradicate nasty, invisible germs.

Right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on this item, bringing the price down to $1,199.99.

KitchenAid Over-The-Range Convection Microwave with Air Fry

This KitchenAid is no ordinary microwave. It’s a microwave, convection oven, griller, and air fryer in one dapper package.

You can use this fingerprint-resistant unit for baking a pie, roasting veggies, and frying chicken — and with no greasy smudges to worry about it. The cost is $879.99.

De’Longhi Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

This machine offers barista-quality cappuccinos and espressos with every brew.

It froths, mixes, and steams milk and maintains the perfect temperature, so you can instantly brew cup after endless cup. The cost is $169.99.

Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender Combo with Single-Serve Cups

This Smart Touch nutribullet system has a 1,500-watt motor that can easily blend tough ingredients.

The machine has three blending speeds, pulse control, light-up display, 64-ounce pitcher, cups, lids, and straws. The cost is $159.99.

Conair Hand-Held Turbo Extreme Garment Steamer

This Conair steamer offers a fuss-free way to get table linens and bed sheets steamed nice and crisp. It provides a 2-in-1 garment steamer and iron.

The steamer heats up in just 10 seconds, can be used vertically or horizontally, and can safely steam silks, trims, and delicate fabrics. The steamer also has a bristle brush to ensure a perfect press on even the heaviest materials. The cost is $46.99.

Bottom line

You may have joined Costco for the 10-packs of frozen chicken thighs and super-cheap sheet cakes, but there’s more to the retailer than just bulk grocery savings.

Costco also offers great deals on several other services and goods, including all your home appliance needs. You can boost your bank account by taking advantage of these Costco deals now.

