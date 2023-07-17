Open in App
22 WSBT

One seriously hurt after crash involving police officer in LaGrange County

By WSBT 22,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lagrange County, IN newsLocal Lagrange County, IN
Michigan man seriously injured in crash involving deputy’s vehicle
Sturgis, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Indiana man injured after walking into US-131 traffic, deputies say
Three Rivers, MI23 hours ago
Michigan motorcyclist injured in crash after striking deer
Union, MI15 hours ago
North Webster man arrested after allegedly running over disabled man’s leg
North Webster, IN22 hours ago
Breaking News: Two People Sent To Hospital After Two-Car Accident
Milford, IN1 day ago
Two overnight incidents involving ATMs could be connected
Mishawaka, IN23 hours ago
Vicksburg man dies in late-night crash near Corey Lake, deputies say
Vicksburg, MI1 day ago
Pedestrian hit by car, injured near White Pigeon
White Pigeon, MI1 day ago
Man killed in crash near Three Rivers
Three Rivers, MI1 day ago
MCPD Makes Two Arrests
Culver, IN1 day ago
Police identify body found in Elkhart
Elkhart, IN1 day ago
Woman identified in Elkhart death investigation
Elkhart, IN1 day ago
Nappanee man killed in crash in Kosciusko County
Nappanee, IN2 days ago
Driver dies in crash on Michigan’s Corey Lake Road
Vicksburg, MI1 day ago
Victim identified in deadly early morning South Bend shooting
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Death investigation underway after body is found in Elkhart
Elkhart, IN1 day ago
Bicyclist struck and killed on Indiana Toll Road
South Bend, IN2 days ago
Area Police Reports
Warsaw, IN1 day ago
Body of 6-year-old girl recovered from Bixler Lake in Kendallville
Kendallville, IN1 day ago
6-Year-Old Recovered From Bixler Lake
Kendallville, IN1 day ago
Two directors at treatment facility fired after suspicious deaths launch investigation
Mishawaka, IN2 days ago
11-year-old transferred to hospital for water rescue
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Two Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges
Warsaw, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy