The Herald News

Swansea plans to open its new playground soon. Here's what to expect.

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News,

1 day ago
SWANSEA —The town is gearing up to unveil a new playground in Swansea Memorial Park, the culmination of a project that’s been four years in the making.

“It’s a great playground, very well worth it,” said Matthew Beane, the town’s Parks Superintendent.

The old playground at Memorial Park was originally installed in 1997. Over the years, it required more and more costly repairs and created safety issues, Beane said.

He and others in the town first began talking about replacing the playground about four years ago. In May 2022, town meeting voters approved $500,000 in town funds, including $100,000 from Community Preservation Commission funds, to build a new one.

What's at the playground in Swansea?

The new playground has a turf surface, which Beane said will make it more accessible. Wheelchairs and other accessibility devices can sink into surfaces like woodchips or sand.

“Pretty much all age groups and all abilities can be able to play together on one surface,” he said.

The playground is largely made of wood, another choice Beane said was intentional.

“We wanted to stay away from the cold metal. It’s also not as hot as the rubber surfacing so it should be cooler in the summertime,” he said. “A lot of thought went into it.”

What's happening with the basketball and tennis courts?

The parks department is also in the process of resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts in Memorial Park, a project that is nearly complete. And, they’re in the beginning stages of installing a fitness pad that will include space for aerobic exercises and workout equipment.

The parks department is tentatively planning to hold an official ribbon cutting for the new playground later this month.

“We can’t wait for the day to say ‘it’s open, come on in!’” Beane said.

