Former Super Bowl Champion Joe Campbell Dies at 68

Former NFL defensive end Joe Campbell has died at the age of 68, his brother, Patrick , confirmed to DelawareOnline.com .

Campbell, who celebrated his birthday on July 9, is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest after going on a hike, according to his brother. The Wilmington native played in the NFL for five seasons, which included splitting the 1980 season between the New Orleans Saints and then- Oakland Raiders during the latter's Super Bowl XV run, appearing in 10 regular season and four playoff games for the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens , who was Campbell's former teammate on the Raiders, paid tribute to the former defensive end in a tweet shared on Thursday (July 14).

"A teammate I was blessed to play and win with. Joe, RIP Brother," Owens wrote.

Campbell, a member of the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame, led Salesianum School to a state championship in 1972.

“Everybody looked up to him,” longtime friend and former Sallies teammate Dennis Kelly told DelawareOnline.com . “Everybody loves a winner, and Joe crossed that threshold into being a pro athlete.”

Campbell went on to have a decorated collegiate career at Maryland, which included being selected as a consensus All-American in 1976.

“Great football player and he was a great guy, too,” said College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White , who was Campbell's teammate at Maryland, via DelawareOnline.com . “You get news like this, it sets you back. … I’ll remember him as a long, lean guy from Delaware who came in there and dominated at that defensive end position.”

