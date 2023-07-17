Farm, ponds and vistas: Great hiking trails in Orleans

Editor's note: This is part of our Best Hikes on Cape Cod series, which will highlight trails across Cape Cod all summer.

Orleans is a dandy place to hike, with trails that offer a wide variety of terrain and cool views. Take a spin over to the Orleans Conservation Trust website to get an idea of what's available out there. You can also download trail maps with parking information.

As you start planning your Orleans adventures, make sure to take ticks into consideration. You may want to look into treating your clothing with permethrin, an insecticide that keeps ticks from clinging to your apparel. The spray form is available at many Cape hardware stores. Several clothing companies (including Insect Shield and L.L. Bean) sell clothing that is pre-treated with permethrin — the protection lasts for about 70 washes.

As always, sunscreen and water should be part of your tool kit. So lace up the hiking shoes and let's take a look at some of the top trails in Orleans:

Kent’s Point Conservation Area

If you like shoreline trails and big views, Kent's Point Conservation Area should be on your hiking list. The trail runs for about a mile or so, and it's so nice you might want to take a couple of laps. A viewing area at the far end of the trail offers a long vista out toward Little Pleasant Bay. This is a peaceful place that is good for a family outing. Parking is available in the lot off Keziah's Lane in Orleans.

Three Ponds Trail System

Several Orleans conservation areas come together to form the Three Ponds Trail System in a quiet and beautiful part of town. More than two miles of trails run through over 100 acres of protected land. You're going to want a map to put this hike together, and there is a good one at the Orleans Conservation Trust website.

My favorite part of this walk are the trails near Twinings Pond. It's a lovely spot, and the surrounding forest is reflected beautifully on the pond's surface on a calm day. There's a lot to love here and you probably won't bump into many other hikers. There are two small parking areas and two access points to the trail system, both near the end of Quanset Road in Orleans.

Putnam Farm Conservation Area

Right behind Orleans District Court is a little agricultural wonderworld that can be a good starting point for a longer hike. The 14-acre Putnam Farm Conservation Area is farmed by folks who obtained annual leases for 4,000-square-foot plots, and it's always nice to see what's growing there. I'm always impressed by gardeners who know what they're doing!

After a spin around the farm area, you can stroll over to a beautiful section of the adjoining Cape Cod Rail Trail and walk into the center of Orleans (about a two-mile round trip), or head north into Eastham and link up with the Upper Boat Meadow and South Eastham conservation areas.

The proximity of the rail trail opens the possibility for a long hike or a petite stroll, depending on your mood or fitness level. The parking area is behind a dirt drive off Rock Harbor Road next to the courthouse.

