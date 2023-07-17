Open in App
The Bergen Record

What's new at Nabisco? Fair Lawn meeting Monday may decide fate of old factory site

By Stephanie Noda, NorthJersey.com,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7ciK_0nSa84bk00

While the timeline for demolishing the old Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn is still vague, the fate of the project planned to replace it may finally be decided on Monday night.

Since current owner Greek Development LLC called off a planned implosion of the old cookie factory in early May, new details of how the developer plans to tear down the building have been sparse.

During a visit to the Route 208 site earlier this month, cranes could be seen on the property moving around dirt, but no workers were at the building itself. There was no visible evidence that the dismantling of the 65-year-old tower had advanced since the implosion was canceled more than two months ago.

East Brunswick-based Greek Development, the site's current owner, announced on May 8 that the final demolition would proceed using "an alternative method" that would not involve explosives. That followed months of questions from nearby residents concerned about the potential release of asbestos and other contaminants into the air.

Greek Development said in May that it wanted to take the additional time and expense to “ensure the well-being and peace of mind of the surrounding residents."

Just what that new plan entails, the company still won't say. Reached on Friday, Hadley Robbins, a public relations representative, said Greek Development had no updates to provide. Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso said Friday that he hadn't heard of any updates from the owner, either.

Although plans for the tear-down remain unclear, the borough's Planning Board is scheduled to hold another hearing Monday on Greek's plan for a warehouse at the site. A final vote on the proposal could be taken.

Our view:Our view: So, when is the Nabisco demolition happening? And why is it delayed? | Editorial

The project, if approved, would cover 644,000 square feet — about the size of Prudential Center in Newark — with another 10,000 square feet of office space. It would include 256 parking spaces and would not require the borough to approve any variances.

Mondelēz International Inc., Nabisco's Chicago-based parent, shut down the landmark North Jersey factory in 2021, ending six decades of churning out Oreos, animal crackers and other treats at the factory. The snack-maker then sold the 40-acre site for $146.5 million to Greek Development, which filed its warehouse proposal in February.

The last hearing for the project, held in May, focused on a traffic study prepared by Langan Engineering & Environmental Services, a firm hired by Greek Development. The study estimated that there would be 135 trips into and out of the warehouse during weekday morning peak hours, with 148 trips in and out during weekday evenings.

That would be a drastic reduction from when the factory was in operation, according to the report. Alan Lothian, a senior project manager at Langan, said at the meeting that the warehouse wouldn't create “any significant traffic impacts."

Local residents at the meeting questioned Lothian’s testimony, with many seeking more details about potential truck traffic from the development. In May, residents at a town hall meeting held in neighboring Glen Rock also expressed concerns about impacts from the warehouse.

Monday's Planning Board meeting will be held at the Fair Lawn Senior Center, at 11-05 Gardiner Road, at 7 p.m.

Stephanie Noda is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: noda@northjersey.com; Twitter: @snoda11

