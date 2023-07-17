Leaders, advocates spar over moving LGBTQ-themed memoir in North Jersey library

One of the most banned books in the U.S., the memoir “Gender Queer,” has been removed from the young adult section of the Cedar Grove Public Library to the adult stacks, sparking heated debate and more than 20 public comments at the Library Board's recent meeting.

“Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, details the author’s journey to discover their sexuality and gender identity from adolescence to adulthood. Many retailers, such as Barnes & Noble, consider the book appropriate for teenagers.

Cedar Grove leaders said they never considered banning the book, but local LGBTQ+ advocates said removing it from the young adult section was a form of censorship.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey tweeted an open letter urging Cedar Grove Library Director Catherine Wolverton to keep the illustrated memoir in its collection and “stand up for the First Amendment.” Out Montclair, a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit, echoed the ACLU’s concerns about a “book ban challenge.”

Cedar Grove Mayor Kerry Peterson said “the word ‘banned’ never came out of anybody’s mouth,” specifically not from any township administrative staff members or Library Board members. She led the meeting to fill in for the board president on Thursday, and she has attended Library Board meetings for six years as the council’s liaison.

Initial concerns over Pride month display

Cedar Grove leaders received calls in June from people concerned about “Gender Queer” appearing in a Pride month display at the front of the library.

“It happened to be the summer reading kickoff, so there were tons of kids and parents," Peterson said, and the book "was accessible to little kids. It was displayed for gay Pride month … I don’t think it was displayed to incite a reaction or cause harm.”

Library staff removed the book from the display case. Wolverton decided to move the memoir from the young adult section to adult shelves, which Peterson said the board would discuss with the director if members shared concerns. It’s ultimately Wolverton’s decision. Peterson said that to her knowledge the book has been moved.

Wolverton could not immediately be reached for comment. As of Friday, the library’s online catalog lists “Gender Queer” as “Graphic,” for graphic novel, a form of visual art storytelling, while other New Jersey libraries have labeled it “Young Adult Graphic.”

'The very thing that stings'

Out Montclair Executive Director Peter Yacobellis said hundreds of books with themes similar to those of "Gender Queer" “in a heterosexual context” remain in the young adult section. Critics of the book often point to a sex scene between queer people that some feel is inappropriate for young children. The nonprofit also disagrees with the library director's moving the book before taking public comments.

Younger people can visit the adult section, but Yacobellis worries about the looks and shame that queer teens might experience while wandering through the adult section in search of the memoir.

“Cedar Grove’s decision is basically saying queer content deserves a higher-level age restriction than heterosexual content,” Yacobellis said. “It’s the very thing that stings, that makes my community feel shame, makes my community feel like there’s something wrong with us. It all starts with how the community, how our government, how our families, how our institutions treat us.”

Yacobellis also does not know the origin of conversations to ban “Gender Queer,” but he said Out Montclair learned about local leaders considering banning the book from a township employee who sent an email a few days before the Library Board meeting. The employee wished to remain anonymous out of concern for their job safety.

Cedar Grove gained media attention last October when officials at the local high school canceled and then reinstated the student production of “The Prom.” The musical tells the story of a teenager whose school bars her from taking her girlfriend to the prom, but the couple gain support from has-been Broadway stars.

The Board of Education said concerns about “The Prom” centered on language in the Broadway version, not its subject matter, so the show went on with a high school-friendly script.

The Cedar Grove School District also came under fire in 2021, after it distributed a survey asking students questions about their gender identity along with race, religion and other demographic information. The state Department of Education agreed with a court finding that the district violated two state laws by administering the survey without giving parents a chance to review it and consent to their children's participation.