Rare Sealed Original iPhone Fetches A Whopping $190,000 At Auction

By Rounak Jain,

1 day ago

A rare sealed box of the original iPhone has fetched a whopping $190,373 at an auction. While original iPhones have often found a place in auctions, this one is a 4GB version that was manufactured for only the first two months of the iPhone's debut in 2007.

What Happened: An auction of the original iPhone has fetched its owner a record $190,373. The iPhone is in sealed condition and the winning bid is three times more than the previous record of $63,000 set in February this year.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) memorabilia fetching record amounts in auctions are common – earlier, a 1983 letter from Steve Jobs with his signature fetched its owner a record $480,000.

The auctioneer LCG Auctions had set an estimate of $50,000-$100,000 for the original iPhone, but the winning bid beat expectations by a huge margin. Adding to the lure is likely the fact that this is a 4GB version, which is very rare – it had extremely limited production runs since Apple launched an 8GB version for $100 more, which ate into the demand for the 4GB version.

Apple Collectibles Are Highly Valuable: Apple collectibles – everything from sealed iPhones to signed letters and products, are usually in high demand and fetch a lot of money in auctions.

For instance, the original Apple founding contract fetched $1.59 million in 2011 – the contract established Apple as a corporate entity in 1976. This was more than ten times the initial estimates of $150,000.

If you have an Apple product, you might just want to consider keeping it in pristine condition – it could one day make you rich!

Image Credits – Shutterstock

This article Rare Sealed Original iPhone Fetches A Whopping $190,000 At Auction originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

