FB Financial, Home Bancorp And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mostly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY ) to post quarterly earnings at 56 cents per share on revenue of $29.48 million before the opening bell. Guaranty Bancshares shares gained 4.9% to $27.97 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GNTY ) to post quarterly earnings at 56 cents per share on revenue of $29.48 million before the opening bell. Guaranty Bancshares shares gained 4.9% to $27.97 in after-hours trading. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN ) reported a proposed underwritten public offering. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises shares tumbled 25.9% to $2.31 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: BCAN ) reported a proposed underwritten public offering. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises shares tumbled 25.9% to $2.31 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK ) to have earned 65 cents per share on revenue of $128.28 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FB Financial shares fell 1.8% to close at $28.86 on Friday.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU ) reported earnings of 12 cents per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 10 cents per share. Its sales rose to $5.93 million from $4.29 million. Universal Security shares jumped 9.8% to $3.03 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: UUU ) reported earnings of 12 cents per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 10 cents per share. Its sales rose to $5.93 million from $4.29 million. Universal Security shares jumped 9.8% to $3.03 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBCP ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $30.59 million after the closing bell. Home Bancorp shares fell 1% to close at $34.45 on Friday.

