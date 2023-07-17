Open in App
Photo Shoot: Summer serendipity, and a box turtle, found in a Cape lavender field

By Steve Heaslip, Cape Cod Times,

1 day ago
Serendipity is a wonderful word, defined by way of the Merriam-Webster dictionary: “Phenomenon of finding valuable or agreeable things not sought for.” Pronouncing the word produces a cheerful lilting sound, finding “agreeable things” in everyday life, is truly a gift. As a photojournalist, I spend a good deal of time looking for visually interesting things. But looking and finding don’t often go hand in hand. Sometimes it is best to call off the search; stay put, and just take in the scenery. This might be called daydreaming.

I prefer to look at it as research.

The best way to attempt interesting photos?

Simple, put the camera in front of something interesting. So on July 5 as Independence Day’s hangover of fireworks, cookouts and traffic jams lingered, I went looking for serendipity away from crowds, early in the morning in a scented field of blooms at the Cape Cod Lavender Farm.

A summer tradition

It is a summer tradition I look forward to, a respite from the realization summer has indeed arrived — left turns are now impossible to make, any rotary becomes an episode of the TV show "Survivor", and let’s not even talk about crossing the Cape Cod Canal bridges. But for a magical 60 minutes or so I took in the annual lavender harvest as workers, equipped with scissors and a basket snip away at scented stalks, working alongside honeybees, both equally industrious.

“Keep calm and lavender on” is a slogan on the shirts at the farm stand, and it is true.

This year’s photo visit was like many before, until harvester Marcy Ford pointed out what was literally right in front of me, the farm’s resident box turtle. Working along at his worry-free pace, nibbling at the underbrush, I got a bit too paparazzi and it retreated into its shell, relenting as I calmed down and backed away. The long-lived animals have a general lifespan of 35 years, but some have been known to survive for 100 years, making them long-term tenants in the spaces we share with them. Farmworker Erin Lyons enlightened me with the fact that male box turtles usually have red eyes and females brown.

The crew went back to harvesting, the turtle to foraging and I to photography, a wonderful interlude of serendipity ahead of a busy summer unwinding quickly as it always does.

