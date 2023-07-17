Open in App
Reason.com

Brickbat: I'm Gonna Be Sick

By Charles Oliver,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9WhW_0nSZxpHD00
(Djedzura | Dreamstime.com)

An Indiana teacher facing charges of neglect of a dependent and failure to report has given up her teaching license. The Brownsburg Police Department say Sara Seymour, who taught at Brown Elementary School, forced a 7-year-old student with special needs to eat his own vomit. Debra Kanipe, an instructional aide, was also charged with neglect of a dependent and failure to report. Police said three other school employees watched the two force the student to eat his vomit but did not alert anyone. Behavioral technician Megan King, instructional aide Kristen Mitchell, and teacher Julie Taylor have been charged with failure to report. All five have either quit or been fired by the school system.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Ex-Muncie cop jailed after covering up crime committed by fellow officer
Muncie, IN1 day ago
Baby left in Kokomo baby box; 5th surrendered to firefighters in Indiana this year
Kokomo, IN18 hours ago
Fake News Article About Large Man-Killer Snapping Turtle at Lake Monroe Goes Viral; No, It’s Not True!!
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
19-year-old charged with attempted murder of 3 Delaware County deputies
Muncie, IN16 hours ago
New Palestine child rapist sentenced to 70 years, 50 to serve in prison
New Palestine, IN22 hours ago
LISTEN | Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm's emotional 10-42 final call
Indianapolis, IN23 hours ago
Cops: Man lures girl using Instagram then molests her
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Alexandria resident charged after involvement in shooting with police in Muncie
Muncie, IN21 hours ago
Two men charged with murder in connection to 2015 Marion cold case
Marion, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis Man Arrested by Kokomo Police in Child Molestation Investigation
Kokomo, IN3 days ago
Child recovering after family says he was bit by a dog
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Marion County man charged for beating, slamming dog captured on video
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Police investigate Hendricks County woman's death as homicide
Clayton, IN2 days ago
Lawrence PD: Man sleeping in van wakes up during break-in, shoots suspect
Lawrence, IN4 days ago
Driver thrown from motorcycle in Parke County U.S. 41 crash
Greencastle, IN1 day ago
Parents push for mandatory emissions tests after losing daughter to CO poisoning
Speedway, IN3 days ago
Bloomington Subway employee arrested after shooting man outside restaurant
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Greenwood police release information found on phone of Greenwood Park Mall shooter
Greenwood, IN3 days ago
Bloomington Police Investigate Shooting on North Side Saturday
Bloomington, IN3 days ago
Child injured in south Indianapolis shooting
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
IMPD: Armed robbery occurred at Indy Walmart on north side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Ex-Muncie officer gets 6 months in prison for filing false report
Muncie, IN3 days ago
Child accidentally shot on the south side of Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Lane Arrested For Driving While Under The Influence
Norris City, IL4 days ago
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead in Anderson
Anderson, IN2 days ago
Brazil Police: ‘motor vehicle accident’ led to child death
Brazil, IN1 day ago
Residents escape house engulfed in flames
Chesterton, IN1 day ago
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Indy's southside
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy