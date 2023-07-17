Brickbat: I'm Gonna Be Sick

(Djedzura | Dreamstime.com)

An Indiana teacher facing charges of neglect of a dependent and failure to report has given up her teaching license. The Brownsburg Police Department say Sara Seymour, who taught at Brown Elementary School, forced a 7-year-old student with special needs to eat his own vomit. Debra Kanipe, an instructional aide, was also charged with neglect of a dependent and failure to report. Police said three other school employees watched the two force the student to eat his vomit but did not alert anyone. Behavioral technician Megan King, instructional aide Kristen Mitchell, and teacher Julie Taylor have been charged with failure to report. All five have either quit or been fired by the school system.