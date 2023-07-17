Tropical Weather-Pacific for Monday, July 17, 2023

Eastern Pacific:

Calvin now a tropical storm

Calvin is now a tropical storm as it makes its way to the west-northwest over the open East Pacific and over cooler waters.

Through early this week, Calvin will remain over the open ocean with minimal impacts to land. Toward the middle of this week, Calvin will approach the Hawaiian Islands and can bring rough surf and

rip currents to east-facing beaches. The storm is also expected to bring downpours and flooding to the islands. Residents and interests in the Hawaiian Islands should closely monitor the progress of

this tropical system over the next several days. After impacting the Hawaiian Islands, Calvin is expected to quickly lose organization later in the week.

Western Pacific:

Talim approaching southern China

As of Monday morning EDT, Severe Tropical Storm Talim, known as Dodong in the Philippines, is the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The storm is located

to the east-northeast of Hainan Island and is tracking west-northwest.

The storm is expected to make landfall over the Leizhou Peninsula Monday night, local time. Talim will bring heavy rainfall to Guangdong and Guangxi provinces of China into Tuesday, local time, then

northern Vietnam and Yunnan province of China later Tuesday into Wednesday, local time. Heavy rainfall can result in flooding, washouts and significant travel delays and some damage to homes and

businesses across the region. Along with heavy rain, strong wind gusts can damage trees, power lines and structures.

Additional tropical development is expected in the Philippine Sea later this week.

Southern Pacific:

No new information for this time period.

