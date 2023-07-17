Report: Four Florida markets named as 'at risk for home price decline'

A leading real estate data and analytics company has identified several Florida areas as the "top markets at risk of home price decline," including the North Port-Sarasota-Manatee metro area.

The monthly CoreLogic Home Price Index uses 45 years of sales data from public records and real estate databases to track the residential real estate market.

The most recent report examining May data was released last week showing home prices increased by 1.4% compared to May 2022.

While the report notes that May was the 136th consecutive month of year-over-year home price growth in the United States' residential real estate market, it was the lowest increase in prices since May 2012.

The report identified the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area as one of five markets where the likelihood of home price decline was rated "very high" over the next 12 months.

The other five markets identified as having a very high risk of price declines were Provo-Orem, Utah, followed by four Florida markets: Lakeland-Winter Haven, North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Cape Coral-Fort Myers and Port St. Lucie.

The report put a 50% to 75% confidence score in the rating, estimating that there's a 70% chance those five markets will experience home price declines over the next 12 months.

Despite the likelihood of home price declines in the Sarasota metro, the CoreLogic Home Price Index indicates home prices remain at record levels, with a year-over-year price increase of 5.5% in May, including distressed sales, according to the report.

Selma Hepp, the chief economist at CoreLogic, said in a written response that the Sarasota metro "has an elevated probability of price decline over the next 12-month period resulting from a relatively stronger surge in home prices."

Her response indicates that incomes in the area have not kept up with the post-COVID onset increase in housing costs.

"As a result of prices growing faster than incomes, many local households are priced out of the market, which means that price growth is likely to slow while incomes catch up," she wrote. "In Sarasota, home prices grew by 64% since the onset of the pandemic. Nationally, home prices are up about 40% during the same period."

Sarasota area housing values still showing resilience

Budge Huskey, president and chief executive at Sotheby's International Realty, said while the underlying data from the CoreLogic HPI is valid, he's unsure why several Florida markets were singled out as the "top markets" for price declines.

“There’s people that will look at this report and say the sky is falling," he said. "I look at it and say this is really indicative of the resilience of values."

He points to the last real estate cycle before the Great Recession and notes that total homes sold decreased about 16 months before prices fell off a cliff across the country.

In contrast, total closed sales now have been on the decline for 21 straight months, yet the market has not seen a hint of any sharp price decreases, he said. Instead, the market has experienced a steady deceleration of price decreases.

He also points to other differences from the last real estate crash, noting that the number of properties for sale remains historically low along the Gulf coast.

“I’m just so incredibly bullish on Sarasota for all those reasons,” he said. “And when I look out further ahead, the only thing that I believe could compromise prices and values would be if we had a true hard-landing recession.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index number last week with the national inflation rate coming in at 0.2%, although that figure does include energy prices — including gasoline — which were down 16.7% compared to June 2022.

Removing food and energy, the Consumer Price Index increased by 4.8% in June 2023, still well above the Federal Reserve's target inflation rate of 2%, but significantly lower than inflation numbers posted in previous months.

The Fed has steadily increased interest rates, which has resulted in mortgage rates topping 7% in July, increasing the cost of borrowing money and possibly slowing down consumption in the economy. Economists hope that leads to lower inflation.

Huskey said it appears possible the Fed will be able to pull off a "soft landing," which would bode well for the local housing market.

"I don't see anything on the horizon that people should be concerned about regarding housing values," he said.

