Herald-Tribune

Gulf Island Ferry catamarans arrive in Manatee; water taxi service launches this summer

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

1 day ago


Two 50-foot catamarans to be used for the Gulf Islands Ferry service that will taxi tourists and residents to and from Anna Maria Island and Bradenton hotspots have arrived in Manatee County.

The ferry service is expected to splash into action sometime this summer.

ICYMI:Major tourism improvement projects move forward in Manatee County

“This has been a long time in the making for Manatee County,” Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Elliott Falcione said. “I commend our colleagues throughout the county, our Board of County Commissioners and Tourist Development Council members, who have worked tirelessly to bring this service to our community.”

Operation of the service will be contracted out to Gulf Coast Water Taxi, and it will cost $8 per person for a one-way ticket, with discounted pricing for children and seniors.

Named the Miss Anna Maria and the Downtown Duchess, each of the two catamarans hold 49 passengers and will have two crew members aboard. Trial runs will be held over the next several weeks. Run times and ports will be determined after the trials.

“We anticipate families parking in downtown Bradenton, hopping on the ferry at the downtown port located just off the Riverwalk near Green Bridge, and enjoying a beautiful boat ride out to the island,” Falcione said. “At the same time, visitors staying on the island can enjoy a leisure boat ride to downtown Bradenton to enjoy our amazing restaurants and attractions located on the mainland."

