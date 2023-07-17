Open in App
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Could rain chances be back in the forecast?

By Trey Meynig,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xkr2_0nSZuU7700

Forecast Sunrise

What we are currently tracking: More heat, humidity, and breezy conditions to continue, as high pressure still controls our area. Highs near 100 each day, with heat index values nearing 110. Looking much further ahead, model runs indicate a possible weak front approaching the area around Sunday or so, with some rain chances with the front. As time gets closer, we will have better confidence in the rain chances.

Next 24 hours: Morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies, with hot days and very humid nights. Highs near 100, lows in the upper 70's.

Extended forecast: Wednesday through Sunday: Highs near 100, lows upper 70's. Mostly sunny skies. Possible rain chances by Sunday.

25 News Now 7 day forecast:

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nearly 37 Years After Colorado Springs Infant Disappeared, Search Continues
Colorado Springs, CO7 days ago
Florida's "Best Place" to Retire has Beautiful Public Beaches, a Median Home Price of Under $300K, and a Mean Age of 38
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL4 hours ago
This "Most Beautiful" Florida Restaurant is the State's Largest and Oldest. And it has a Famous Cuban Sandwich and Salad
Tampa, FL26 days ago
What's So Special About the Buc-ee's that's Going to Open in Florida? What Makes it the "Shangri-La of Gas Stations?"
Daytona Beach, FL7 days ago
A couple on a 2-year sailing trip ends up in Richmond, Virginia where they now call home
Richmond, VA23 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy