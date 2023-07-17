Could rain chances be back in the forecast?

What we are currently tracking: More heat, humidity, and breezy conditions to continue, as high pressure still controls our area. Highs near 100 each day, with heat index values nearing 110. Looking much further ahead, model runs indicate a possible weak front approaching the area around Sunday or so, with some rain chances with the front. As time gets closer, we will have better confidence in the rain chances.

Next 24 hours: Morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies, with hot days and very humid nights. Highs near 100, lows in the upper 70's.

Extended forecast: Wednesday through Sunday: Highs near 100, lows upper 70's. Mostly sunny skies. Possible rain chances by Sunday.

25 News Now 7 day forecast:

