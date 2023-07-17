Open in App
Key News Network

Fans Take Over Intersection to Celebrate Soccer Win for Mexico

By Key News Network,

1 day ago

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES, July 16 (KNN) — Crowds gathered for a street takeover at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Van Nuys in Pacoima to celebrate the Mexico soccer team’s win against Panama on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35drdW_0nSZuQaD00
Keith Johnson / KNN

Key News Network video at the intersection takeover around 9 p.m., shows street racers doing donuts, people playing soccer in the street and many people waving flags on sidewalks, in the street and from passing vehicles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded on all sides of the intersection to try to break up the group.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

Copyright © 2023 Key News Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Comments / 0
