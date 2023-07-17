Fans Take Over Intersection to Celebrate Soccer Win for Mexico

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES, July 16 (KNN) — Crowds gathered for a street takeover at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Van Nuys in Pacoima to celebrate the Mexico soccer team’s win against Panama on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Key News Network video at the intersection takeover around 9 p.m., shows street racers doing donuts, people playing soccer in the street and many people waving flags on sidewalks, in the street and from passing vehicles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded on all sides of the intersection to try to break up the group.

