Flames destroy Youngstown home, down power lines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters were called to a raging house fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded to Florist Avenue near Logan Avenue after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. The fire took place on the first two floors near the front of the home before engulfing it. It spread to the car in the driveway, which caught fire as well.

Just after 4 a.m., the building began to collapse.

The fire reached the utility poles, causing sparks and eventually the collapse of power lines. Power to the home was shut off.

Authorities say there are no injuries and everyone was evacuated from the home.

A neighboring home also had some minor damage, with window frames catching on fire, but authorities believe it to be abandoned.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but authorities state they believe it to be accidental.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.

