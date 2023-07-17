Open in App
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High's Marvin Evans is a state finalist for Principal of the Year

By Community news report,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
The Zydeco? Name for new Baton Rouge hockey team causes a stir
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Was there once a mineral springs resort in central Louisiana? Curious Louisiana investigates
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These cities and parishes have the most people incarcerated in Louisiana prisons
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Frost Elementary gets visit, donation from Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger
Denham Springs, LA1 day ago
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair 2023: When, where
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Central families mourn community loss with jambalaya fundraiser
Central, LA1 day ago
From Glenn Oaks Middle to Zion City School: New name a nod to North Baton Rouge neighborhood
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Nonprofit giving away school supplies in Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville and Plaquemine
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Scholarship to honor Southern University student killed in crash
Baton Rouge, LA18 hours ago
Acadiana Lands 5 of 10 on ‘Best Mom and Pop Restaurants in Louisiana’ List
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Southern University students keeping friend's memory alive through scholarship
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Around Zachary for July 19, 2023
Zachary, LA12 hours ago
LSU-area apartments sold for $84.4 million
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Role revision: LSU announces several personnel changes within key university departments
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Lengthy isolation, sweltering heat: Attorneys seek emergency order against Angola youth lockup
Angola, LA5 hours ago
Memorial car dedication built for fallen officers
Baton Rouge, LA21 hours ago
17-year-old convicted of manslaughter in St. Mary Parish
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Supper Club chef didn't plan on a career in the kitchen. He was going to dental school.
Gonzales, LA5 hours ago
Around Livingston for July 19, 2023
Walker, LA1 day ago
New late-night calzone restaurant opening in Baton Rouge, has wings, tots and more
Baton Rouge, LA22 hours ago
Zachary Chamber of Commerce selects Regina Porter as director
Zachary, LA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy