Open in App
The Guardian

Grant Shapps appears to row back on supermarket petrol prices law

By Kalyeena Makortoff,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGY62_0nSZqFGI00
A car is filled with petrol at a garage Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The energy secretary, Grant Shapps, appears to have rowed back on plans for a law to force supermarkets to make fuel prices more transparent, instead backing a voluntary price comparison scheme in a meeting with supermarket bosses.

Shapps on Monday endorsed the non-mandatory scheme, which had been suggested by the competition regulator, after a summit with retailers that he had promised would involve him holding “rip-off retailers” to account.

The executives he met from Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s – as well as from the fuel providers BP, Shell and Esso – were under pressure to explain why they had failed to fully pass on savings to customers after a drop in their wholesale fuel costs.

In an article in the Sun at the weekend, Shapps wrote: “I will be telling them to do the right thing and immediately end any attempt to overcharge at the pumps … We will change the law so companies have to provide this price information whether they want to or not.”

In a statement after Monday’s meeting, he said: “Today’s commitment to a more transparent market is a step in the right direction – and I welcome their support for the Competition & Markets Authority’s (CMA) voluntary scheme, which aims to drive down prices and boost competition so customers can find the best deals locally. But I’m warning those who fail to put words into actions and continue to rip off motorists: you will be held to account.”

Earlier this month Shapps accused petrol retailers of using motorists as “cash cows” after the CMA found that some retailers had been making 6p more in profit per litre on fuel as they took advantage of reduced competition arising from the Covid crisis.

The energy minister said this translated to £75m a month in extra revenue for the four supermarket fuel retailers in 2022 alone.

The CMA proposed in response that retailers be required to provide live pricing data, allowing drivers to more easily shop around for the best deals.

Retailers said the watchdog provided an update at the meeting on a voluntary price comparison scheme that they supported.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We welcome customers having greater visibility on fuel pricing. We consistently offer among the lowest fuel prices in every area that we operate.”

An Asda spokesperson said it would enable drivers to view local fuel prices at its forecourts on its website within the next few weeks and it would “continue to support the government as they develop the industry-wide fuel finder scheme”. It said: “Asda is the price leader in the fuel market and committed to helping motorists find the cheapest location to fill up.”

Petrol price rises have been blamed for putting further strain on households at a time when the government is struggling to curb inflation, which was at 8.7% in May, still well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

The Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, said in June: “If you look at petrol prices, some sellers of petrol have possibly been charging too much for it.” He said alleged “greedflation” – whereby companies use high inflation as a cover to raise prices even further to increase profit margins – was “having very difficult effects” across the country.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man who married woman ‘only for the purpose of obtaining a green card’ sentenced for killing her, hiding body in shipping container
Montgomery Village, MD3 days ago
Alabama woman who stopped to help toddler on highway was kidnapped and fought for her life, boyfriend says
Hoover, AL1 day ago
Texas troopers told to push back migrants into Rio Grande River and ordered not to give water amid soaring temperatures, report says
Eagle Pass, TX4 hours ago
Slick Thieves: Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Gallons of Used Cooking Oil
Marathon, FL11 days ago
A Hawaii delivery driver who pulled in $114,000 on DoorDash last year says the tips are 'awesome' and it's like 'delivering in paradise'
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ6 days ago
Lottery winner hits jackpot with $500 a week for life – but a lifetime of money was gone in weeks after crucial mistakes
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy