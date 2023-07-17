Build muscle and develop full-body strength in 30 minutes with this 12-move dumbbell workout

Finding a spare moment to exercise can be tricky. To squeeze some mood-boosting movement into your hectic schedule, you sometimes need a time-efficient training session that offers plenty of health benefits in a fraction of the time.

This dumbbell strength workout is a prime example. It can be done at home or at the gym, taking just 30 minutes to work muscles across your upper and lower body using only a few fixed-weight or adjustable dumbbells .

The routine has been created by personal training duo Juice & Toya , and it packs a lot into a short session thanks to the use of the EMOM (every minute on the minute). training technique.

So, you'll set a timer for 60 seconds, then perform each individual move for a prescribed number of repetitions (usually between 12 and 16). Once you reach this figure, you have until the clock hits zero to rest before starting the next exercise.

If this sounds complicated, never fear. You can follow along with the full routine (including a warm up , cool down and exercise demonstrations) via Juice & Toya's video below.

Watch Juice & Toya's 12-move dumbbell workout

Another reason this workout doesn't eat too much into your day is the trainers' use of several compound exercises (these multi-muscle moves are a favorite of Chris Hemsworth's trainer Luke Zocchi ).

They also split the 12 moves in the routine into four clusters of three, with each section hitting a different selection of muscles; the back and glutes; shoulders and quadriceps; biceps, triceps, and calves; and the chest and abs.

Plus, performing movements like the front-loaded deadlifts with the added weight of the dumbbells (an example of loaded mobility) will increase your flexibility as well as the resilience of your joints, protecting you against injury.

The addition of dumbbells will also increase the load your muscles have to lift, providing the stimulus needed for them to strengthen and grow through a principle called progressive overload .

Another key factor in developing strength and muscle is your nutrition, and your protein intake in particular. This can be found in whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, and legumes.

However, if you need a helping hand hitting your daily protein goals, supplements can be an efficient way to increase your intake. The best protein powders for weight loss are a great way to stay topped up, develop lean muscle, and aid your recovery.