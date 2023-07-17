OBITUARY: Marian Collins McMillan

Mrs. Marian Collins McMillan, age 96 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Wilson Manor.

Born July 3, 1927, in Freeville, New York, she is the daughter of the late Theodore B. and Lucinda Amanda Drake Collins.

She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty five years Will Edward McMillan on March 3, 2011; a son, Edward Allen McMillan on June 20, 2015; sister, Margery Yenei; and two brothers, Lavere Collins, and Wilbur T. Collins.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gloria Jean and Michael Henderson; grandchildren: Sharron (Dustin) Miller, Barbara (Brandon) Clift, and Todd (Rachel) Henderson; and six great-grandchildren: Hunter & Larysa Clift, Lillian Miller, Isabelle, Neilan, and Maddox Henderson.

Funeral service for Mrs. Marian Collins McMillan will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Dustin Miller and Bro. Rodney Duckett officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Tuesday 12:00 – 2:00 P.M.

Pallbearers: Brandon Clift, Wayne Hall, James Jordan, Todd Henderson, Jeff Sullivan, and Hunter Clift.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Pantry

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

